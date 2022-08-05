Díaz-Canel praises measures for economic recovery





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 4 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted today the measures implemented in the country for the benefit of the economy and assured that Cuba will work without respite to build a better country.



The leader described Wednesday’s announcement about the purchase of foreign currency in the Cuban banking system and the new exchange rate as part of the measures designed to mobilize, as soon as possible, financial resources and supplies.



Díaz-Canel also stressed that the nearly 70 measures announced by the National Assembly of People's Power are intended to boost the domestic market through the collection of circulating foreign currency, an increase in export revenues and the reactivation of domestic production.



On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Ministry of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil Fernández, informed that the Cuban banks would start purchasing foreign currency at a rate of 120 Cuban pesos per U.S. dollar.