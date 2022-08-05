Havana will host International Transport Fair in September





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 3 (ACN) The International Transport and Logistics Fair, to be held on September 27 to 29 in Havana, is expected to be an ideal framework for the consolidation of current projects and others in the making, as well as to identify new business opportunities between national and foreign actors.



Transport deputy minister Naima Alfonso Acosta, who gave details of the conference to the diplomatic corps and the media, pointed out that the goals are to promote the development of various economic actors, and boost foreign investment and international cooperation to fund infrastructure development, increase the supply of spare parts and materials, and foster exports, among other objectives.



The main themes of the Fair will be the sustainable mobility of passengers and cargo, the modernization of means of transport and infrastructure, the use of renewable energies, the efficiency of supply chains and logistics in general, and new service-related technologies.



Alfonso Acosta also remarked that there will lectures and panels during the Fair, including the presentation of the portfolio of related international cooperation projects focused on solutions for the sustainable mobility of goods and people and the development of land, air and maritime-port infrastructures.