Cuba approves 95 new applications for private MSMEs





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) A total of 95 new applications from private micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) were approved today by the Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP).



The body specified that this decision brings the total number of approved economic actors to 4,471 since the process began in September 2021.



Of the MSMEs, 4,364 are private and 51 are state-owned, and there are also 56 cooperatives, 53% are reconversions of pre-existing businesses and 47% correspond to new ventures.



It is estimated that these economic actors generate 76,167 new jobs to the economy. 127 are part of local development projects and 12 are developed in the Science and Technology Park of Havana.

