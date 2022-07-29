Cuban Customs Modify Non-Commercial Imports Tariffs





Havana, July 28 (ACN) As part of a new package of measures announced by the Cuban government to advance the country’s economic recovery, the Customs office will enforce, as of August 15, the modification of tariffs on air, maritime, postal non-commercial shipments.



Finance and Prices Minister Meisi Bolanos Weiss and the head of the Cuban Customs Office Nelson Cordoves gave details of the new measures during a prime-time TV show on Thursday.



A new resolution issued by the Finance and Prices Ministry established a list of reference values for some of the goods, which are imported by individuals as non-commercial shipments by boat, planes or any other way.



Those individuals receiving in Cuba air, maritime non-commercial imported goods will be exempted of paying custom taxes for the first 30 US dollars of the shipment value or its equivalent weight, up to three kilos of the total shipment, in tune with the value/weight relation established by the Customs.



The new measure allows to increase the number of products to import in the case of some articles, like cellphones, PCs, tablets, car tires with an import limit for shipments from 10 to 20 kilos. Similarly, the value of each imported kilo falls from 20 to 10 US dollars and the payment exemption

increases from .15 kilos, to 3 kilos for those items to which the value-weight relation is applied.