Cuban Private Sector Keeps Growing with the Approval of New Companies

Havana, July 22 (ACN) The Cuban Economy and Planning Ministry approved 89 new applications to set up micro, small and medium private companies, which takes the number of those entities to 4 thousand 269.
In all the island counts on 4 thousand 376 new economic entities, private or state-run, since the approval process kicked off in September 2021, the Ministry explained on its Telegram account. The figure includes 51 state-owned enterprises and 56 cooperatives.
According to estimates, these companies are expected to generate 74 thousand 306 new jobs for the Cuban economy.
