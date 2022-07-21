Cuba Expects 1.1 Million Tourists from July to October





Havana, July 20 (ACN) Cuba expects to see the arrival of one million 105 foreign visitors from July to October, said Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia as he addressed the Parliament’s Service Commission.



The figure would join the number of arrivals in November and December which in all is expected to reach 2.5 million tourists in 2022.



At present, the Cuban tourist sector offers 78 thousand 862 hotel rooms for foreign and local vacationers, while camping sites have 4 thousand 773 cabins in all, most of them used by locals.



The summer season includes the availability of 363 hotels, 118 nightclubs 436 pools, and 675 hotel restaurants.