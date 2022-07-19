Blue Diamond Resorts Manager of New Havana Luxury Hotel





Havana, July 18 (ACN) The renowned Caribbean tourist company Blue Diamond Resorts announced that it will start operations August 1st at the Royalton Habana hotel, a luxury facility recently built on the Malecon boulevard and at the doors of the old section Havana.



The company said that it’s move is in tune with efforts to expand its portfolio in the region and that the Havana hotel will not be the first one operated by Blue Diamond Resorts in Cuba, but it will be the first facility to by managed by this company in the Royalton Luxury Resorts portfolio.



Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba general director Mohamad Fawzi said that the Royalton Habana will allow his company to grow in the city tourism, while the hotel will become a reference facility both for Blue Diamond and for the region.



The Royalton Habana has 250 rooms, three restaurants, bars and a pool on its roof which looks at the Havana Bay, so it’s a privileged hotel due to its geographic position, which allows clients to enjoy fascinating views.



During the most recent Cuban Tourism Fair, held last May in Varadero tourist center, Blue Diamond Resorts announced its exclusive management of Cayo Largo Key tourist center. This company is consolidating itself around the Caribbean as the one with fastest growth and 36 properties on its portfolio, and over 10 thousand hotel rooms.



The tourist company, set up in 2011, has several trademarks like Memories Reorts & Spa designing family holidays; Starfish Resorts which operate in the Cuban tourist center of Varadero.