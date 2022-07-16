Mexican and Cuban Entrepreneurs Sign Business Deals





Havana, July 15 (ACN) The Cuba-Mexico business forum wound up in Havana with the signing of 12 accords between entities from the two nations.



The business deals were reached in areas like the food and textile industries, I.T., environmental services and renewable energy, cultural industry and professional services.



The forum included lectures by Cuban government officials, business rounds which included the participation of the emerging private sector, as well as a visit to the Mariel Special Development Zone.



Héctor Guerrero, Mexican undersecretary of Industry and Commerce said the mission assigned by the heads of state of Cuba and Mexico has been met, which aims at strengthening bilateral economic and commercial ties and set up businesses in the benefit of the peoples of Cuba and Mexico.



Meanwhile, Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca said the fourm met is goal by promoting the development of bilateral trade relations, exports, foreign investment and local development projects.



The forum’s results constitute a starting point towards major goals, said Malmierca and he reiterated the Mexican visitors his invitation to attend Havana’s International Trade Fair next November.