Air Canada to connect Tokyo and Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) Air Canada airline will connect the cities of Tokyo and Havana, with the resumption of flights between the Japanese capital and Toronto, company executives announced today.



According to a statement from the foreign ministry, in a meeting between the Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Cuban Embassy to Japan, Katia Monzon Ulloa, and the sales manager of the Air Canada office in Tokyo, Koshita Michiya, it was reported that the scheduled date for the start of operations is October 28, and it is already possible to make reservations.



Flights from Tokyo to Toronto will have one daily frequency from Haneda Airport and four weekly frequencies from Narita Airport, connecting to Havana every day except Saturday.



The Cuban Economic and Commercial Counselor gave an update on tourist arrivals to the Caribbean nation so far this year, and explained the characteristics of the new Cuba Unica( Unique Cuba) promotional campaign.