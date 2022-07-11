Colombia to reestablish parcel shipments to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 11 (ACN) Cubana de Aviacion and CI Proyectos Comerciales Lobaton Express will restart this July 17 the shipment of parcels from Colombia to Cuba.



According to a Prensa Latina, this Sunday, July 17, a cargo plane will leave El Dorado airport in Bogota with a stowage that will fulfill all security specifications and customs regulations both in Colombia and Cuba.



Marcos Galindo, who is in charge of dispatches at CI Proyectos, assured that they have the logistics to ensure that the shipments reach their destination with all the guarantees.



For his part, Manuel Chorot, Cubana de Aviacion's representative in this South American country, explained that this mechanism is intended to satisfy the entire community of Cubans living in this country, first of all, and for those who need to send packages to the island.



The Colombian company relies on Aerovaradero and Correos de Cuba as reliable consolidated companies to conclude the process until the final delivery of the parcels, said the company's operations director, Maritza Preciado.



CI Proyectos Comerciales Lobaton Express is legally established in Colombia, has a presence in Chile, the United States, Panama and Peru, and has also been providing its services to Cuba for 15 years.