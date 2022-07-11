Cuban MSMEs provide important services in the livestock industry





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, July 11 (ACN) REPROMAS is the only micro enterprise of its kind approved in Cuba so far for the provision of services in livestock breeding, and promotes sustainable animal reproduction and improvement in agricultural enterprises and farms in the territory(central region).



The specialists incorporate in their work with advanced producers a new technology used in developed countries consisting of assisted artificial insemination through synchronization methods.



Farmers are already accepting the application of these unusual techniques in Cuba, which aim to achieve calving stairways and milk production to flow at the time when cows can have a better performance.



In addition to insemination, they also provide training services, guidance on farm management, and above all, they provide support in the process of gestation, calving and continue the technical assistance required by the farmers.



REPROMAS was constituted more than three months ago and is made up of three partners, an equal number of veterinarians and an economic specialist, and arises from the context of the new actors of the Cuban economy.



It was created by a group of professors from the University of Camagüey with more than 40 years of experience in research on the subject of reproduction, mainly in cattle.