Cuban PM to give master lecture at international congress GESEMAP 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban prime minister, will speak today on the transformations of the Cuban economic system in the current context during the last day of the 12th International Congress on Business Management and Public Administration (GESEMAP 2022).



The event, held at the Havana Convention Center, brings together nearly 300 national and foreign delegates from countries such as Mexico, Angola, Colombia and the Dominican Republic.



Among the day's activities, Alexander Lopez Rodriguez, academic researcher at the University of Costa Rica, will give a lecture on global macro trends and their impact on public and business management.



During the three days of GESEMAP sessions, discussions were held on transformations in the Cuban business sector, the training of executives and managers, as well as management based on science and innovation for sustainable development.



Among the most relevant topics addressed during the panels were the impact of public policies on the fulfillment of sustainable development objectives, as well as local development strategies and their influence on the territory.



GESEMAP 2022 will conclude today its wide-ranging program of activities aimed at promoting good learning practices for managers, business executives and public servants.