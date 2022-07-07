All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Transformations in business management on GESEMAP 2022’s agenda for today



 HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (ACN) Transformations in business management for the benefit of the citizens will be the main topic for discussion in the 12th International Congress on Business Management and Public Administration (GESEMAP 2022).

Today’s program features a keynote lecture by Francisco Javier Velázquez López, Secretary General of the Latin American Center for Development Administration, on the main challenges facing the modernization of States in Latin America in the context of the COVID-19 Pandemic, as well as a number of panels to discuss the country’s transformation processes and their organization and promotion for the benefit of society’s welfare and sustainable development.

GESEMAP 2022 gathers nearly 300 Cuban delegates and guests from 12 countries.

