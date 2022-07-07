Havana hosts business management congress GESEMAP 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) The 12th International Congress on Business Management and Public Administration GESEMAP 2022 starts today in this city’s International Conference Center.



This hybrid event is designed to find tools to foster the implementation of effective public policies for government management based on science and innovation.



José Ramón Saborido Loidi, Minister of Higher Education, will give a keynote lecture on the transformations in university education and their contribution to capacity building in this field.



GESEMAP 2022 features a number of related workshops, including one called Impacts of public policies in the fulfillment of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and others about topics such as advisory and consulting services in the public sector and the regional effects of local development strategies, as well as speakers from Spain, Mexico, Venezuela, Angola, Dominican Republic and Colombia who will present their research at this conference sponsored by the Cuban Ministry of Higher Education.