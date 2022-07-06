Foreign Trade Minister promotes Cuba-Mexico Forum





HAVANA; Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) Rodrigo Malmierca, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (Mincex) invited those interested to participate in the Cuba-Mexico Business Forum, scheduled for the 14th and 15th of this month at the Hotel Nacional.



According to what he wrote in his Twitter account, to make official the presence in the event, it will be possible to contact through the e-mail



The meeting will consolidate bilateral economic relations and will focus on the agri-food, biotechnology and pharmaceutical areas, tourism, renewable energies and cultural industries.



It is also planned as a space where businessmen from both nations will have bilateral meetings, exchange of ideas and challenges in terms of investments and promotion of Cuban exportable funds, with the participation of the different economic actors of the country.



The Cuba-Mexico Business Forum is organized by the Mincex, the Center for the Promotion of Foreign Trade and Investment, the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and the Mexican Embassy in Havana.



Mexico is a historic trade partner for the island due to its proximity, agro-industrial development, technological progress in machinery, progress in knowledge and its trade policies.



The two nations have an Economic Complementation Agreement in force, through which tariff preferences were granted for the import of various goods.



Both countries have emphasized the importance of generating a better environment for investments and the reciprocal exchange of goods and services, and promoting initiatives to reestablish maritime and air communications, in order to invigorate commercial exchange and tourist activity, in the post Covid-19 pandemic recovery stage.