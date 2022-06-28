African diplomat highlights relevance of Expocaribe 2022 for her continent





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, , Jun 28 (ACN) Kujejatou K.B. Manneh, Gambian ambassador to Cuba, highlighted the relevance of the Expocaribe 2022 International Fair for trade and cooperation relations with her country and others in Africa.



She described the event, which will return in June 2023, as a space for learning and business coordination, after learning about the potentialities and opportunities for foreign trade and foreign investment in the eastern region, the production and export of medicines, the advantages of multidestination tourism and Cuba's strengths to face climate change.



For her nation, made up of 60 % of young creative and innovative people, the event is of great importance because they could find in the Caribbean a safe market for their products, also benefiting from Gambia's geographic location on the Atlantic Ocean, she told Cuban News Agency.



The diplomat expressed interest in the biopharmaceutical sector, in line with the experience of Cuba in that field, and noted the purpose of helping with the raw materials needed for these productions, because this country is hindered access to the international market by the economic,

commercial and financial blockade of the United States.



Diplomatic relations between Cuba and Gambia began on May 19, 1979, and they are strengthened by the presence of Caribbean health professionals in the African nation.



The Caribbean island also receives Gambian support in the international sphere in the struggle for the cessation of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States for six decades, a position ratified by the foreign minister of that country when he visited Havana in 2019 and talked with his counterpart Bruno Rodriguez.