India and China Sign Credit Line Accord





Havana, Jun 27 (ACN) In an further action to boost Cuba-India bilateral economic relations, officials from both countries signed a 100-million-euro credit line Monday, in Havana.



The document was penned during bilateral political consultations and in a meeting between Cuban deputy prime minister Ricardo Cabrisas and India’s deputy foreign minister Saurabh Kumar.



The President of the Banco Exterior de Cuba, Ernesto Medina, and a representative of Nirmit Ved, general director of India’s EximBank were present at the signing ceremony, along with India’s ambassador to Havana Sarvesvaran Janakiraman.



Deputy Prime Minister Carbrisas stressed the role that India can play in the development of Cuba’s priority economic sectors, in tune with the island's National Plan for Economic and Social Development up to the year 2030.



The two sides praised the positive state of bilateral relations and agreed that both countries have big potential to strengthen economic, commercial, financial and cooperation links, even under the complex world economic scenario.



The two officials ratified their governments’ will to strength cooperation in the areas of health, biotechnology, renewable energy sources, agriculture, telecommunications, sports and education.



In the Asia and Oceania region, India ranks among Cuba’s first 20 trade partners; that country has granted important credit lines to Cuba to implement agriculture and renewable energy projects.