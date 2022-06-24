All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban President Tours Expocaribe Trade Fair



Santiago de Cuba, Jun 23 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel toured the Expocaribe International Trade Fair which opened Thursday in this eastern Cuban province.

The Head of State was accompanied by local Communist Party and government authorities during his visit to the forum aimed at encouraging business alliances among Caribbean nations.

Nearly 20 countries from the Caribbean, Africa, Asia and Europe are represented at the fair by business people and diplomats and heads of official delegations.

Expocaribe Trade Fair will run till June 26 and will grant prizes to the best exhibitors of goods and services.

