Cuba develops employment management system





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 23 (ACN) As part of the project Promotion and Access to Quality Employment in Cuba, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS) is working on the design and implementation of an employment management system bound to be launched in November.



In statements to the press, MTSS Director General of Employment, Ariel Fonseca Quesada, said that this system intends to provide the municipal Labor Divisions with an office designed to register all economic actors and mechanisms to meet local development needs through the allocation of labor to where it is most valuable.



He explained that the system will not just offer vacancies, since it must be based on the particularities of each individual and seek to increase job creation in production.



“The local governments must integrate non-state labor into their regional development plans and provide jobs accordingly based on their needs,” he added.