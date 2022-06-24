Until today, International Congress on Sugar and Its Derivatives





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 23 (ACN) A scientific evaluation on the integrated management of weeds in sugarcane fields will take center stage today as the 16th International Congress on Sugar and Its Derivatives (DIVERSIFICATION) comes to an end after days of sessions in hybrid format attended by delegates from Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.



Today’s program will address sugarcane agriculture through Cuban professionals who will present their experiences on weed management strategy and the effectiveness of the herbicide HEXAZINONA LS 25 and FITOMAS-H developed by the Cuban Sugarcane Derivatives Research Institute (ICIDCA), as well as the results of the Sugarcane Research Institute (INICA) of the AZCUBA Sugar Group, main promoter of the meeting, and the effects of brown rust on the main commercial varieties of Cuban sugarcane, among other topics.



INICA will discuss sugarcane management in the current financial circumstances aggravated by both the pandemic and the U.S. blockade.