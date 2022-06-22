Donna and Douglas prefer the warm and safe Varadero Beach





MATANZAS, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) Donna Lynn Depel Teau and Douglas John De Vito prefer to spend their vacation time in this Cuban resort, the reason that they have stayed three times at the Royalton Hicacos Hotel, which they praise for the quality of its service and the exuberant beauty of its surroundings.



"I don't know any other hotel, new or otherwise. We come and we’ll keep coming to this beautiful beach where people are friendly and familiar," Donna remarked, whereas Douglas concurred, saying that this destination always meets their expectations.



This couple from Quebec, Canada is one of many that favor the Royalton, most of whose current customers come from Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and Cuba.



Operated jointly by Cubanacán, S.A. and Canadian Blue Diamond Co., the Royalton Hicacos Hotel is an all-inclusive, adults-only five-star luxury hotel known for its spacious facilities and the quality of its sandy beach and crystal-clear waters, a typical feature of this seaside resort.