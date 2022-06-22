Cuba convenes international meeting on business management





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) The 12th International Congress on Business Management and Public Administration GESEMAP 2022, to be held on July 6 thru 8 in hybrid format, will help diversify the scientific methods of learning and preparation of managers.



Gerardo Montenegro Morán, head of the Cadre Qualification and Upgrading Division of the Ministry of Higher Education and chair of the Organizing Committee, said that the goals are to discuss entrepreneurial work based on its link with knowledge management, scientific research and professional practice and to search for tools to promote effective public policies that respond to government management through the use of science, technology and innovation.



GESEMAP 2022 will be attended by Cuban universities, enterprises, institutions and new economic actors, as well as by 16 foreign speakers from more than 10 countries, including Spain, Mexico, Venezuela, Angola, Dominican Republic and Colombia.