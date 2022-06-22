Cuba Welcomes Caribbean Trade and Investment

Havana, June 21 (ACN) Starting next Thursday, businessmen, officials and diplomats from 17 nations will be able to consider opportunities for increasing trade and investment in Cuba during the 17th Expocaribe International Trade Fair to be held in eastern Santiago de Cuba June 23-26.

Cuban officials will launch the portfolio of investment opportunities during the fair in an effort to encourage regional impact on any of over 500 available projects in local priority sectors.



Cuba’s exports to other Caribbean nations include medicines, chemical reagents, rum and tobacco, among others, and imports fuel, herbicides, beer, preserves, foodstuffs and electrical appliances, said Janet Fernandez, Commercial Policy Director at the Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Ministry.



Our main partner in the Caribbean is Trinidad and Tobago, bilateral trade with that nation reported over 45 million US dollars in 2021, and with the possibility of a substantial increase in coming years, Fernandez told the Cuban News Agency.



The official pointed at the area of services, with high potential for Cuba, which cooperates with all Caribbean Community member states, while new infrastructure set up like the Mariel Special Development Zone in western Cuba favor the increase of trade, investment and businesses .



The 17TH Expocaribe 2022 International Trade Fair will be attended by representatives from 17 countries, not only from the Caribbean area, and it will be dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the setting up of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Caricom, which were established on December 8, 1972.