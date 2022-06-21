Cuba holds business forum at international congress on sugar and its by-products





HAVANA, Cuba, 21 (ACN) The AZCUBA Sugar Group presented today its portfolio of opportunities at the business forum corresponding to the 16th International Congress on Sugar and its Derivatives (DIVERSIFICATION), held at the Hotel Nacional de Cuba.



The projects in this regard cover the 2021-2022 period, according to specialists of the sector who attributed great importance to their exchanges and also called attention to the presentation of the project for the modernization of sugar mills in the country.



In addition, sessions continue in commissions on bioproducts and organic fertilizers, energy, sugar technology and industrial efficiency, and food safety and animal feed.



Besides, managers of the joint venture ALFICSA PLUS SA and Vigia SA will share their marketing strategy for the commercialization of their productions and will present some of them.



A group of delegates from America, Europe, Asia and Africa will participate either in person or virtually in the event until next Thursday.