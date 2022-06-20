Cuba hosts International Congress on Sugar and its Derivatives





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) The 16th International Congress on Sugar and Sugar Derivatives (DIVERSIFICATION) begins today in hybrid format with delegates from 16 countries.



Bioproducts, a circular economy approach to agricultural sustainability in Cuba is the title of the first lecture of the program, to be given by MSc. Ana Nelis San Juan, director of Biotechnology at the Cuban Sugarcane Derivatives Research Institute (ICIDCA), established by Commander Ernesto Che Guevara on May 23, 1963.



Tuesday will feature the Business Forum, in which the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX) and the AZCUBA Sugar Group will present their portfolios.



“This event will facilitate the exchange of views between institutions and producers in favor of the management and implementation of scientific knowledge,” said Industrial Engineer Mariela Gallardo Capote, director of ICIDCA and chair of the organizing committee. “Its workshops and special lectures will highlight the results achieved in this field.”



The main topics of the Congress are related to bioproducts and organic fertilizers, energy, sugar technology and industrial efficiency, development of derivatives, quality management, climate change, sugarcane agriculture, and integrated pest and weed management, as well as to sugarcane cultivation.