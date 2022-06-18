Charter Flights Resume between Holguin and United States





Holguin, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) A World Atlantic charter flight with over 80 POB from Miami, Florida, arrived at Holguin’s Frank Pais International Airport as part of the reestablishment of air ops between the US and Cuban provinces.



The arrival of the charter flight opens a two-way program with two weekly flights to Holguin province in the west of Cuba, Monday and Friday.



Following two years of no operations to other Cuban provinces with the exemption of Havana due to measures imposed by the former US Donald Trump administration, the charter flights return though Havanatur-Celimar agency which is the representative in Cuba of those charter flights.