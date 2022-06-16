Varadero Tourist Center Reports Growing Number of Visitors





Varadero, Matanzas, Jun 15 (ACN) Ibia Betancourt Asén, Toruism oficial in this western province said that the renowned Varadero sun-and-beach center has registered an increasing number of foreign and local vacationers.



With 56 hotels in the tourist center, the official said that the recent International Tourism Fair couraged visits after promoting new products, the renovation of facilities and new spaces were opened.



Betancourt said that the upcoming high tourist season is expected to be good, for which the tourist authorities are taking actions. “we expect to see an increasing number of Canadian tourists, which or best market, as well as the British, said the official.” She added that that they are happy about new direct flights between Lisbon and Varadero.