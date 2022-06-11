Top Cuban official visits areas affected by floods in western province

PEDRO BETANCOURT, Cuba, Jun 10 (ACN)Rober to Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), was briefed on the damage to rice production in the province of Matanzas and the strategies for recovery.

Accompanied by Susely Morfa Gonzalez, first secretary of the PCC in that province, and Mario Sabines Lorenzo, governor, he talked with producers and inquired about the availability of seeds for replanting.

The visit was also aimed at exchanging with residents of communities where floods have recently occurred and knowing about the actions to assist those affected.