Local development on the 2nd Economic Conference’s agenda





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) The experiences of economic actors with local development are high on today’s agenda of the 2nd Conference of Economy and Production 2022, held in this city.

The Chamber of Commerce, one of the organizers of the event, will host representatives of forms of management, experts and officials from different government bodies, who will discuss how much remains to be done regarding the strategies of local development projects (PDL).

Not by chance was this issue the object of analysis by a panel of representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the National Tax Administration Office and the Central Bank of Cuba, who talked about ways of designing more tax incentives for the PDL, given their contribution to the municipalities and their humanistic character.

Themed Integration and transformation to grow, the 2nd Conference is in line with the program for the 43rd anniversary of the National Association of Cuban Economists and Accountants (ANEC), including regional in-person meetings with economic actors engaged in all forms of management and ownership.