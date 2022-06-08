2nd Economic Conference still in session





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 8 (ACN) The 2nd Cuban Conference on Economy and Production continues today with meetings of different ministry officials, experts and economic actors to define development strategies at all levels.



The day’s program features a panel with representatives of the Ministries of Economy and Planning, Finance and Prices, Foreign Trade, Justice and Labor and Social Security, as well as the Central Bank of Cuba, as well as a meeting of the Minister of Communications Mayra Arevich Marín with economic actors as part of scheduled exchanges with forms of management to discuss common challenges and work for the development and wellbeing of the Cubans.



According to Leticia Morales, First Deputy Minister of Economy and Planning, the conference should contribute to find ways of replacing imports, importing more, and meeting the Cuban people’s needs, taking into account the current difficulties facing the economy as a result of the intensified U.S. blockade and the impact of COVID-19, albeit the country is beginning to gradually recover, as evidenced, for example, by the production and export of vaccines and the resumption of production and services such as tourism.



Developed in the context of the celebrations for the 43rd anniversary of the National Association of Cuban Economists and Accountants (ANEC) and organized jointly with the Chamber of Commerce, this 2nd Conference includes in-person regional sessions, panels, workshops and exchanges between importers and non-state management forms and the granting of ANEC’s Prize for Economic and Production Management to relevant results in this field.