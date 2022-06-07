Cuba launches business guide to boost country's economic development





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) Authorities from different organizations presented today in Havana the Business Guide for Economic Actors, which is useful and reliable information to contribute to the country development.



This is useful and reliable information given by the users themselves, from state enterprises, MSMEs, non-agricultural cooperatives to self-employed workers and local development projects, interested in promoting their activities, and which in the last few hours had 25,000 visits to this digital space, including those of the population.



As a result of the alliance of the Association of Ecnomists, the private entity Dofleini S.R.L. and the Yellow Pages of the Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA), the aforementioned platform, in which those of different national organizations and institutions can be inserted, has an enormous potential and perspectives



As of June 2, a total of 3,657 new economic actors have been approved by this ministry, and given the valuable utility it will have as a working tool for promotion and operations, it urged the agencies and local governments to use it.