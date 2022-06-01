Cuba will launch first directory of economic actors





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 1 (ACN) The Cuban Business and Services Guide, the first and most complete directory of economic actors in the country, will be presented on June 7 at the Chamber of Commerce in Havana on the occasion of the 2nd Economy-Production Conference Cuba 2022.



“It is a practical material of great value for the management of state and private entities as our economy is the object of major transformations,” according to Ramón Labañino Salázar, Hero of the Republic of Cuba and vice president of the National Association of Cuban Economists and Accountants (ANEC). “This Guide is an easy-access platform that facilitates communication and production linkages between state enterprises, MSMEs, cooperatives, self-employed workers and local development projects.”



The material will list more than 300,000 businesses and key activities or services available nationwide that all economic actors will be able to check depending on their interests and needs. For instance, he explained, if someone is looking for a job or wants to hire new employees, they can use the directory’s search engine to find relevant information about job offers, state-run tenders and other data related to Cuban economic actors, restaurants, hospitals, state institutions, private companies and leisure centers, as well as about products and services available by region.