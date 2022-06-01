Italians willing to do more business with Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) Delegates to the 13th World Congress of the Confederation of Italians in the World (CIM) stated their interest in expanding economic relations with Cuba, especially in the field of tourism sector.



Italian ambassador Roberto Vellano said that choosing Cuba to host the event, attended by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, heralds the development of the so-called smokeless industry in the island and proves that the Island is an attractive destination based on the close and long-lived friendship between both nations.



Juan Carlos García Granda, Minister of Tourism, remarked that Cuba is taking steps to develop business and benefit from the new dynamics facilitated by the transformations of the Cuban economy.



The Confederation of Italians in the World is an autonomous organization that gathers Italians and their descendants in 33 nations. This is the second time that they choose Cuba to host their event, first held in the Island in 1998 at Varadero Beach and attended by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro.



CIM president Angelo Sollazo, who presented Díaz-Canel with the Man of the Year distinction conferred by the 2,000-plus member organization, praised the Cuban doctors sent to Italy to fight COVID-19 right when the Italian health system was in dire straits.



Delegates to the 13th World Congress of the CIM will meet with tourism authorities to discuss the portfolio of opportunities for foreign investment in Cuba.














