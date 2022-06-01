Cuban hotels awarded annual prizes by TripAdvisor





HAVANA, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) Eight hotels of the Iberostar chain in Cuba are today among the annual awards granted by TripAdvisor to facilities that systematically receive positive opinions from visitors.



According to a Prensa Latina, the Iberostar Grand Packard ranked eighth among the best 25 hotels in the Caribbean, in the Best of the Best category, an award that rewards quality and luxury according to the travel app.



Meanwhile, the hotels Iberostar Selection Ensenachos, Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Ensenachos, Iberostar Selection Holguin, Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Holguin, Iberostar Selection Playa Pilar, Iberostar Daiquiri and Iberostar Parque Central were awarded in the Travellers section.



Thus, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts Cuba is positioned as a destination of high demand and acceptance by customers visiting Cuba, according to an official statement issued by the hotel company.



Iberostar currently has more than 80 % of its hotels on the beachfront on a global scale, including Cuba.



According to the hotel chain, the inclusion of six of its sun and beach facilities in the list of the best-rated hotels in the Caribbean reflects the Spanish brand's strong commitment to excellence in its properties and, of course, the well-known beauty of Cuba's beaches.