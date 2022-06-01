Central Bank of Cuba denies alleged sale of foreign currency





HAVANA, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) The Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) denied on Twitter fake information circulating on social networks and digital platforms about an alleged decision to sell to each Cuban citizen an amount of U.S. dollars and hard currency (MLC), as part of the national monetary order.



The fake news pretends a publication of the Official Gazette of the Republic, dated May 27, however in the website of the regulation, it is possible to identify that none of the editions of this month addresses that issue.



Do not be fooled, published the BCC on the social media and urged people to follow its official channels.



According to Granma newspaper, this is the second time this year that an attempt has been made to manipulate the issue, taking advantage of the impact of the economic inflation derived from the lack of supply in the domestic market, associated with the COVID-19 crisis and the

opportunistic tightening of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.