Cuba and Iran sign agreements on biotechnology





HAVANA, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) Cuba and Iran signed 13 agreements as part of the 18th Iran-Cuba Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, held May 15-17 in Tehran and attended by Cuban deputy PM Ricardo Cabrisas as head of the delegation.



During the meeting, both nations agreed to strengthen cooperation in sectors such as biotechnology and food security.



On Twitter, Cuba's Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Business Group (BioCubaFarma) reported that the entity signed a MOU in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment with Iran's Barkat Pharmaceutical Group.



Likewise, the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) and Iran's Pasteur Institute signed an MOU for the collaboration of combined vaccines for children, according to the IFV on the same social network.



As part of meeting, the production plant of the PastoCorona vaccine, technology transfer of the Soberana 02 vaccine from the Finlay Vaccine Institute to the Pasteur Institute, was opened.