BANDEC boosts e-commerce in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) Expanding the benefits that electronic payment channels to the users of the service is one of the goals of the Great Trade Show to be organized by BANDEC (Banco de Crédito y Comercio) in the province of Holguín on May 14.



Mayelín Figueredo Peña, Communication and Marketing specialist with the entity’s Provincial Division, said the Show is one the actions under way in the region to develop e-commerce as a safe and fast way of managing services and processes and will include the delivery of magnetic and multibank cards that BANDEC account holders can use to make electronic payments.



The technological development and computerization of banking services benefits the improvement of these operations and gives customers more—and safer—options for consultations, payments, transfers and other formalities through electronic channels, as befits BANDEC’s priorities.