Havana city will host FITCuba 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) The 41st International Tourism Fair, FITCuba 2023, will be held in Havana and will be dedicated to the nation's cultural heritage, announced the Cuban minister of tourism Juan Carlos García Granda.



During the closing ceremony of the 2022 International Tourism Fair the minister explained that Havana will host the event from May 2 to 5 next year.



He said that FitCuba 2022 was prestigious with the participation of representatives of 17 foreign hotel chains, 38 airlines and authorities of five international civil aviation organizations, in addition to 254 tour operators of travel agencies.



About Varadero, the seaside resort city that served as the venue, he said it is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the country and a showcase of historic attributes.



Cuban culture, with a permanent presence at the event, showed the most authentic of its expressions, the minister stressed during the closing ceremony at the Royalton Hicacos Hotel.



FITCuba 2022, which was held since May 3 at the Plaza America Convention Center, dedicated to the sun and beach modality, was attended by over six thousand industry professionals from 54 countries.



According to the Minister of Tourism, the Fair, postponed for two years due to the pandemic, showed the interest Cuba.



Before Covid-19, the archipelago received more than four million foreign visitors and aims to close 2022 with 2.5 million, a significant figure in line with the gradual recovery of the so-called smokeless industry in the Caribbean.



Cuba, with a rich tangible and intangible heritage, has nearly 280 national monuments and nine World Heritage Sites.







