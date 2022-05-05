All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
05
May Thursday

Mexican Airline Company to Increase Flights to Cuba



Havana, May 4 (ACN) Mexico Aeromar airline company will increase flights to Cuba and will open a new connection between Varadero tourist center, in western Matanzas and Cancun Beach Resort, as part of accords to boost air connections between Cuba and Mexico.

According to a news release published at the 40th International Tourism Fair, underway in Varadero, the Cancun-Varadero route will operate Wednesdays and Sundays at a cost of 199 USD a ticket. While the current Cancun-Havana connection will increase flights on Monday, Tuesday,
Wednesday and Sunday with 72-seat planes. Such capacity is expected to fly over three thousand passengers every month.

The news release announced that air tickets are already on sale at www.aeromar.ms.

