Mexican Airline Company to Increase Flights to Cuba





Havana, May 4 (ACN) Mexico Aeromar airline company will increase flights to Cuba and will open a new connection between Varadero tourist center, in western Matanzas and Cancun Beach Resort, as part of accords to boost air connections between Cuba and Mexico.



According to a news release published at the 40th International Tourism Fair, underway in Varadero, the Cancun-Varadero route will operate Wednesdays and Sundays at a cost of 199 USD a ticket. While the current Cancun-Havana connection will increase flights on Monday, Tuesday,

Wednesday and Sunday with 72-seat planes. Such capacity is expected to fly over three thousand passengers every month.



The news release announced that air tickets are already on sale at www.aeromar.ms.