Mexican Airline Company to Increase Flights to Cuba

Havana, May 4 (ACN) Mexico Aeromar airline company will increase flights to Cuba and will open a new connection between Varadero tourist center, in western Matanzas and Cancun Beach Resort, as part of accords to boost air connections between Cuba and Mexico.
According to a news release published at the 40th International Tourism Fair, underway in Varadero, the Cancun-Varadero route will operate Wednesdays and Sundays at a cost of 199 USD a ticket. While the current Cancun-Havana connection will increase flights on Monday, Tuesday,
Wednesday and Sunday with 72-seat planes. Such capacity is expected to fly over three thousand passengers every month.
The news release announced that air tickets are already on sale at www.aeromar.ms.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio