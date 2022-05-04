Tourism reactivation to be a gradual but real process, Cuban PM asserts





VARADERO, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) The reactivation of tourism will be a gradual process, but we will recover and develop in the new normality, Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban prime minister, assured today in this resort city.



At the opening of the 40th International Tourism Fair FITCuba 2022, he thanked the faithful friends of Cuba, businessmen, as well as the heads of the sector in Venezuela, Mexico and Argentina for accompanying the island in the event that confirms the government's willingness to boost the activity after the pandemic.

The country guarantees the control of the virus, which will allow the sustainability of the industry, Marrero stressed before president Miguel Diaz-Canel and the 5,260 participants from 53 nations.



At the Plaza America convention center, he referred to the nation's security and the favorable epidemiological situation, with more than 95 % of the vaccinable population protected against COVID-19 with its own immunogens, an extraordinary result of Cuban scientists.



During the first four-month period of the year, Cuba has received 450,000 international tourists, almost seven times the 64,712 that arrived from January to April 2021, according to data provided by the National Bureau of Statistics and Information.



He ratified to tour operators, travel agencies and hoteliers from different countries that the Caribbean nation will continue being a safe destination for international travelers who will find quality services here.



The 40th International Tourism Fair, the most important event of the activity in Cuba, is being held from Tuesday to Saturday at Varadero, dedicated to the sun and beach segment.