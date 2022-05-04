Cuban president attends opening ceremony of FitCuba 2022





VARADERO, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party (PCC) and president of the country, is attending today the opening of the 40th International Tourism Fair FITCuba 2022, to be held until next Saturday.



At the Plaza America convention center in Varadero, the main projects and opportunities for foreign investment in the sector, which is reactivated after two years of pandemic, will be exhibited.



Cuba is ratified as a safe, competitive destination in the Caribbean, renewed with new attractions, said Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, minister of the sector, during the opening of the event.



Diaz-Canel was accompanied by PM Manuel Marrero Cruz, members of the council of ministers, Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, minister of tourism, and his counterparts from other countries, as well as authorities from the PCC and the government of Matanzas.



On Monday, the Cuban president and prime minister, Manuel Marrero, welcomed delegates, both foreign and domestic, from the country's largest tourism exchange.



According to the ministry of tourism, the event will serve to showcase Cuba as a safe, competitive and renewed tourist destination.



FITCuba 2022 proposes a rich and timely program for the exhibition and promotion of the offer of goods and services of the tourism sector, its values and projections, in order to contribute to its knowledge and commercialization.