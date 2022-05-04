International Tourism Fair, FITCuba 2022 kicks off today in Varadero





VARADERO, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) The 40th International Tourism Fair, FITCuba 2022, will kick off today in Varadero, a resort city dedicated to the sun and beach product, and will last until May 7.



Postponed for two years due to the pandemic that still affects the world, the event in Plaza America will become a space to attract potential investors, hotel groups and tour operators, both from traditional markets and other less explored ones, organizers said.



After the official ceremony, Tuesday's event will include presentations on foreign investment opportunities by the Cubanacan group and the Canimar River Theme Park project, both as part of the Business Expo.



The 40th edition of the most important stock exchange of its kind will feature the Technology Expo, attended by all the country's economic players in favor of the digitalization of the destination, and the usual Suppliers Expo.



All the country's tourist centers will participate with their own stands to promote and market their attractions, while the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions/Events) segment will have a special place to boost the country as a destination for events and congresses.



For its 40 years of being a tourist reference in the country, the destination Cayo Largo del Sur, a jewel of the Los Canarreos archipelago, off the southern coast of the Caribbean island, will be relaunched at the event.



A pre-event on sustainable tourism was held on Monday at the Iberostar Selection Hotel in Varadero with the participation of experts in that modality.