Díaz-Canel receives delegates to International Tourism Fair





HAVANA, Cuba, May 2 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero received this Monday businessmen and other delegates, both foreign and domestic, to the 40th International Tourism Fair (FITCuba2022), which from Tuesday will be held in the seaside resort of Varadero, in Matanzas province.



According to the Twitter account of the Cuban Presidency, both statesmen thanked the visitors for their presence in Cuba, in an exchange at the Ball Room of the Meliá Internacional Hotel, in this capital, where the Ministers of Tourism Juan Carlos García Granda, and of Transportation, Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila, as well as the director of Events of the Ministry of Culture, Lis Cuesta, were also present.



Díaz-Canel addressed the executives and businessmen, to whom he said: "We are counting on you to continue developing Tourism in Cuba, welcome all of you, let's toast for the impulse to our Tourism and for the triumphs we will obtain", according to one of the messages.



He also said: "You have made a bet for Cuba and have resisted pressures, and during these years a friendly relationship has been forged", and he thanked "the support you have given us and for sending us supplies".



He also stressed that "this Fair has an enormous significance for us", and "the fact that we are about to start #FITCuba2022, in the midst of the confrontation with the pandemic, means a triumph for our people, based on the efforts of our scientists".



The account of the Presidency notes that "after two years in which the #COVID19 pandemic prevented the realization of this event, now it is resumed with the participation of more than a hundred managers and entrepreneurs".



On Monday, with the presence of Prime Minister Manuel Marrero at the Iberostar Selection Hotel in Varadero, an event on Sustainable Tourism preceded the start of FIT Cuba 2022, which stressed the decisive importance of this sector in the country, its development on the basis of sustainability and based on the great strengths of the country as its natural beauty, its cultural heritage, its human resources and inclusive policies, its articulation with other economic branches and its integration with local initiatives and non-state forms of management.