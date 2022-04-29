Cuban Meat Company from eastern province to attend FITCuba 2022





BAYAMO, Cuba, Apr 29 (ACN) With the aim of attracting more customers and expanding its market in the western part of the country, the Meat Company of the province of Granma will attend the International Tourism Fair, FITCuba 2022, scheduled to be held May 3-7 at the Varadero beach resort.



It will be our first time as exhibitors and we have the challenge of making ourselves known, for which an integral strategy of promotion of products, characterization of the entity and corporate image was designed, said Roxana Lora Fonseca, head of the development group, at a press conference.



Among other products, she said, they will offer Criollo and Caribbean ham, special ham, salami, blood sausage, chorizo and sausages in natural casing, all of them endorsed by different hygienic-sanitary standards, and with high levels of quality, safety, labeling and packaging.



With previous experience as guests at FITCuba 2017, in Holguin, we are also backed by our presence in the island's tourism market, where we have supplied some twenty hotels in Ciego de Avila, Holguin, Las Tunas and Santiago de Cuba, Roger Fernandez Bodaño, general director of the company, stated.



A closed financing scheme that allows importing scarce raw materials, safety and traceability of the productions, as well as the scientific-technical preparation of the human resources, stand out among the strengths of the collective, he concluded.