Cuban largest and most efficient power plant already in operation





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 22 (ACN) The Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric power plant (CTE by its Spanish acronym) started generating on Thursday night, after completing the recovery work on the boiler, which last Saturday had an unexpected failure and caused the block to shut down.



The general director of the industry, Misbel Palmero Aguilar, highlighted to Granma newspaper the complications of the actions in an area of difficult access and where it is very dangerous to undertake any movement or operation.



The work was carried out by the entire CTE staff and, in particular, by the workers of the Empresa de Mantenimiento a Centrales Eléctricas (Power Plant Maintenance Company) in Matanzas.



The Antonio Guiteras, the largest and most efficient unitary block in the country, exited the National Electric Power System last Saturday when it was stably delivering 240 megawatts (MW), a power lower than its capacity, which in the last few months contributed around 260 MW.