US Blockade Hinders Shipping Companies from Hiring Cuban Sailors





Havana, April 19 (ACN) The US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the island restricts the hiring of Cuban sailors by foreign shipping companies, said Rafael Peraza, general director of the SELECMAR service export enterprise.



SELECMAR was set up in 1995 to offer the services of sailors and crews; its director said the US’s hostile Cuba policy also hinders the salary payment of sailors due to the few options for money transfers as a consequence of the US financial chase against the island.



As to how sailors are protected while working abroad, the executive said that his company meets all recruiting and training procedures established by the International Labor Organization, through the Maritime Labor Accord.



The international prestige of Cuban sailors, based on their skills, discipline and commitment, has favored countless requests in all cargo and passenger transportation modalities, few of which have been met due to the US siege against the ships.



SELECMAR reported losses calculated at over 11.6 million dollars from March 2019 to December 2020 as a consequence of restrictions imposed on Cuba.