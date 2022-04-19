Major Cuban Power Plant Back to Work after Breakdown





Matanzas, April 18 (ACN) The largest and more important thermo-electric plant in Cuba, located in this western province, is expected to hook in to the national grid Tuesday after a sudden breakdown last Saturday.



Some repairs include the welding of pipes in the area of the boilers, said expert Roman Perez who went on to explain that a high-rigor hydraulic test will follow before the start of the plant takes place.



The expert said they count on all necessary material and human resources to undertake the repairs of the plat, which was opened over 30 years ago.



The power plant underwent a breakdown last Saturday as it was steadily producing 240 megawatts, below its capacities, which over the past month reached 260 megawatts.



The Cuban Electric Company issued a press release just after the plant went off drawing attention on the fact that the sudden breakdown, along ongoing maintenance of other power plants to meet the summer needs, have made operation reserves insufficient.



The situation implies power cuts during peak hours, according to the press release, which called on rational use of electricity in the residential sector.

