Chinese comapny Huawei visit to Cuban science park targets new partnerships





MATANZAS, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Diego Castilla Cabrera, president of the Matanzas Scientific and Technological Park (PCTM by its Spanish acronym), thanked today the visit of representatives of the Chinese company Huawei to his headquarters and expressed interest in materializing joint work relations.



A team of the technological company toured this day the facilities of the PCTM, located at the University of Matanzas, where both parties discussed the identification of possible areas for collaboration and development of projects.



During the meeting, Castilla Cabrera referred to the progress of initiatives promoted by the Park to take advantage of renewable sources of solar and wind energy in scenarios such as the Varadero beach resort, along with the private MSME SSETER Soluciones.



Among other topics, they talked about the assessment of the potential in terms of integration of professionals, the link between academia and the business sector, the provision of high-value services, and the establishment of alliances with science and technology parks in China.



The Scientific and Technological Park located at the University of Matanzas drives different projects such as Bienestar ("Well-being"), aimed at citizen participation and e-government, and Varadero: Digital City, the latter to turn the main sun and beach tourist destination into a smart city.