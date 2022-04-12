Cuba at Milan BIT Tourism Fair





Havana, April 11 (ACN) A Cuban delegation is taking part at Milan’s BIT Tourism Fair, the most important international forum held in Northern Italy in the tourist sector.



The Cuban representatives will be promoting Cuban patrimonial cities, nature, history and culture of the island, as well as sun-and-beach tourist sites like Cayo Largo del Sur and Varadero, which will host the 40th FITCUBA 2022 International Tourism Fair- May 3-7.



Cuban ambassador to Italy Mirta Granda is heading the delegation, which includes representatives of hotel chains like Gran Caribe, Cubanacan, Islazul; as well as associate hotel chains such as Melia Hotels International, Iberostar and Blue Diamond Resorts, Barcelo Hotels, Accord, NH, Muthu and travel agencies Cubatur, Viajes Cubanacan, Gaviota, Paradiso, Havanatur Italy, Cubana de Aviacion airlines and some Italian tour-operators.



The Italian tourism fair takes place at the Fieramilanocity exhibit ground, April 10-12 and it is displaying samples of products and services of Italian and International tourist companies.