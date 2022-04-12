All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
12
April Tuesday

Cuba at Milan BIT Tourism Fair



Havana, April 11 (ACN) A Cuban delegation is taking part at Milan’s BIT Tourism Fair, the most important international forum held in Northern Italy in the tourist sector.

The Cuban representatives will be promoting Cuban patrimonial cities, nature, history and culture of the island, as well as sun-and-beach tourist sites like Cayo Largo del Sur and Varadero, which will host the 40th FITCUBA 2022 International Tourism Fair- May 3-7.

Cuban ambassador to Italy Mirta Granda is heading the delegation, which includes representatives of hotel chains like Gran Caribe, Cubanacan, Islazul; as well as associate hotel chains such as Melia Hotels International, Iberostar and Blue Diamond Resorts, Barcelo Hotels, Accord, NH, Muthu and travel agencies Cubatur, Viajes Cubanacan, Gaviota, Paradiso, Havanatur Italy, Cubana de Aviacion airlines and some Italian tour-operators.

The Italian tourism fair takes place at the Fieramilanocity exhibit ground, April 10-12 and it is displaying samples of products and services of Italian and International tourist companies.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News