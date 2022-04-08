US farmers show interest in helping agriculture sector in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 8 (ACN) U.S. agricultural businessmen expressed in Havana their interest in increasing sales and cooperation with Cuba in this field, at a time when Washington is tightening its policy against the Caribbean nation.



The participants in the 3rd U.S.-Cuba Agricultural Business Conference, which is taking place these days in Havana, agreed that the exchanges with national producers have been fruitful to expand collaboration links in the midst of the economic, commercial and financial blockade.



Doug Keesling, advisor for Agricultural Development and Agribusiness, said that when they return to their country they will advocate for increasing exports of food and technology to this Caribbean island nation, taking into account Cuba's food situation.



He commented on the multiple benefits for Cuban farmers to export to the west coast of the United States and acquire the foreign currency to restock their supplies.



At the same time, Dalton Henry, vice president of the U.S. Wheat Association, which represents farmers from 17 states, highlighted the exchange with producers from Havana and its surroundings, where they learnt first-hand about their experiences in recent years and discussed about the obstacles to doing business, which they hope will be eliminated in the future.



Those representing US agriculture expressed their honor to be received on Wednesday by Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.



The Cuban head of state acknowledged that the U.S. agricultural sector has always been at the forefront of understanding, promoting and fostering relations between the U.S. and Cuban people.



The delegation of the U.S.-Cuba Agricultural Coalition consists of almost 30 businessmen from different sectors linked to the production of rice, wheat, corn, beans, milk and chicken.



